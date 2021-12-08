AIRROBO’s highly-rated T9 robot vacuum cleaner is down to an incredible $249 right now

The most beautiful time of the year should not be ruined by floor cleaning or mopping due to all those holiday parties. AIRROBO’s perfect home cleaning T9 robot vacuum cleaner can clean for you before and after the parties, enabling you to just sit back and relax with your friends and family this holiday season.

This holiday season, AIRROBO is offering KnowTechie readers a $100 coupon on its highly-rated T9 robot vacuum cleaner from December 6 to December 20, bringing the price down to $249.99 from $349.99.

The AIRROBO T9 uses expert navigation while cleaning to ensure that every cleanup is meticulously done without bumping into obstacles in its cleaning path. Its super-strong suction power will have you shocked at how well it cleans on floors or carpets. Dual cleaning methods enable you to either let it mop or vacuum depending on your cleaning needs. More of the best key features are below:

Smart Navigation

AIRROBO’s T9 can detect things around it, using LiDAR technology and the USLAM Air 5.0™ algorithm to spot objects while mapping and cleaning simultaneously in its path ensuring that everywhere is cleaned in the shortest time possible. You can label the areas mapped out and choose what specific rooms to be cleaned or not to be cleaned next time it powers on.

Super Strong Suction Power

Effective cleaning is what matters. From dust, pet hair, beans to large debris, AIRROBO’s T9 features 3000Pa suction power vacuums or mops meticulously even for hard-to-reach places.

Carpet Power Boost

We may accidentally leave some dirt and food debris over time on our carpets or rugs and somehow we can’t clean them completely as they might be deep inside of the carpets or rugs. AIRROBO T9’s carpet power boost makes it easier to be cleaned. It recognizes the carpets or rugs during cleaning and will automatically adjust its suction power to thoroughly clean the dirt and debris for you.

Dual Cleaning Methods

Additionally, you can choose the way it works by installing a 400mL water tank or 600mL dustbin to either mop or vacuum depending on your cleaning needs so it would never mess up the floors and carpets.

Other features include:

App control or voice control

5200mAh Li-ion battery

Obstacle avoidance & fall prevention

So, if these features sound good, act and buy it now before the holidays. Whether it’s a gift for your family or a gift for yourself. For a limited time, AIRROBO is offering up the robot vacuum cleaner T9 for just $249.99. Just click the $100 on-site coupon and enjoy this excellent holiday deal. The coupon code expires on December 20. Don’t miss out.

