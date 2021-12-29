Amazon desperately wants you to buy an Echo device

Amazon is in the business of making money. Shocker, right? One of the ways they make money is by selling you stuff, primarily its products. And what better way to sell you something than knocking off a few bucks. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening here.

Amazon Echo devices across the board are still discounted with prices we saw during Black Friday. Now, I’m wondering, does Amazon have a quota on how many of these they have to sell before the end of the year? Probably, probably not. The only conclusion I can think of is this: Amazon likes money.

Either way, if you missed out on Black Friday or all the deals over the holiday shopping season, Amazon wants to use this opportunity and sell you an Echo device at a discount. Hey, who’s complaining. Here’s everything that we could find that’s still rocking a discount:

As you can see, the list is pretty long, so regardless of what you’re looking for, you should be able to find something here. If you were to ask us, pony up and get the 4th-gen premium Echo. It’s down to $60 from its usual $100. But again, you have plenty of options.

Sure, Amazon likes money and all, but if they continue to sell these Echo devices at these prices, they’re surely not going to make a lot of it. Or are they? Who knows. The point we’re trying to make here is that these prices won’t last forever. So jump on them while you still can.

