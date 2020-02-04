Amazon has a bunch of Chromebooks and monitors up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If your current laptop is feeling a little dated these days and you are looking to make the jump to a new one, Amazon has a pretty sweet one-day sale on a bunch of Chromebooks and monitors – all of which have been deeply discounted.

There’s a lot to unpack in this deal, but some of the things we have our eye on are this 32″ Samsung monitor for $300 (normally $400) and this 27″ Samsung QHD monitor for $240 (usually $400). On the Chromebook side of things, there’s a lot here, and honestly, anything on this list is worthy of a purchase. To see the full list, click here.

Whether you’re in the market for a new Chromebook or monitor, anything included in today’s deal should do the trick. However, keep in mind, these prices are only good for today or until supplies run out. So if you see anything you like, it’s best to pull the trigger on it now.

