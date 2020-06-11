Amazon has a bunch of Nintendo Switch games discounted up to 50% today

If you own a Nintendo Switch and you’re looking to stock up on some new games, you’re in luck, because Amazon has a TON of games deeply discounted up to 50% today. And we’re not talking about random games that you would never consider buying – we’re talking some major titles here.

Some of the games included in today’s deal feature Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Kirby Star Allies, Mario Tennis Aces, and Fire Emblem Warriors. But again, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Click here for the full list of games being offered up.

With all the shit going on in today’s world, staying home and catching up on Nintendo Switch games you’ve meant to play doesn’t sound like a bad idea. And getting them at 50% makes it that much easier. Either way, it’s up for grabs. Be sure to jump on this before this deal expires. Click the button below for more details.

