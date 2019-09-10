Connect with us

Amazon has a bunch of OtterBox smartphone cases up for grabs on the cheap today

Today only.

It’s 2019 and if for some reason or another you’re not protecting your phone with a smartphone case, lawd help you. But if you’re looking to make the jump to one or just need to update your current case, Amazon is blowing out a bunch of deeply discounted OtterBox smartphone cases, today only.

The sale includes a variety of cases starting from $15 all the way to $35. And while this deal features a bunch of iPhone cases, there are a couple for the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S9 – so there’s a little something here for everyone.

Here’s everything Amazon is offering up in this one-day OtterBox sale below, but for the full list, everything can be found here:






Comments
