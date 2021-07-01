Deals
Amazon has a bunch of Skullcandy headphones up for grabs in a huge one-day sale
Don’t miss out, this is a limited time deal.
If you’re due for a headphone upgrade or need a simple backup pair, Amazon has a deal for you. Today only, Amazon has a wide variety of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds up for grabs in a huge one-day sale.
All of the headphones featured in this deal are $50. Most of the offerings in this sale typically sell for $80 each, so you’re seeing about 38% savings. Our favorites include these Indy Evo earbuds, and these Ink’d Active earbuds. Again, these are all going for $50.
Skullcandy arguably makes some of the best budget headphones out there. So being able to score an $80 pair of headphones for just $50 is a really good deal. We wouldn’t hesitate to jump on this, especially if you need a new pair of headphones. Click the button below for more information.
