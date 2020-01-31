Amazon has a bunch of smart home products up for grabs in a big one-day sale

If you’re looking to spruce things up in your home without breaking the bank, Amazon is hosting a tasty one-day sale on a bunch of smart home products you’ll actually need. But you’ll have to act fast as these prices are only good for today. And you don’t want to miss out because we’re seeing savings up to 40% which is insane.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, there’s a bunch actually. Whether you’re looking for a new router, security camera system, or smart bulbs – Amazon has you covered. If you were to ask us, we have our eye on Netgear’s Nighthawk WiFi 6 router. Currently, it’s listed at $360. It normally sells for $500. This is just the tip of the iceberg of products being offered up today. For the full list, click here.

Don’t sleep on today’s deal. There are some really attractive prices here. Eventually, you’ll need something from this list. Why not score it as a discount? Again, if you plan to pull the trigger, just remember, these prices are only good for today and will expire later at midnight or when supplies run out. Don’t miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.