Amazon has a bunch of Sony audio products discounted in a sweet one-day sale

If you have some bucks to spare and you’re looking to step up your audio game, Amazon is running a pretty dope one-day sale on a bunch of Sony audio products. And we’re talking about some really great discounts too.

There’s everything from audio receivers, headphones, soundbars, subwoofers, and heck even a turntable. And we’re seeing savings as much as 50% off on some products. But if we had a pick, we have our eyes on these Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth headphones for $98 and this monster $98 floor speaker (down from $198).

There’s a bunch of stuff included in this deal, everything in the sale can be found here. We’ll highlight the rest of our favorites below (if you don’t see them, disable your ad blocker and refresh the page):



















Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.