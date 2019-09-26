Amazon has a ton of Nintendo Switch accessories insanely discounted today

If you own a Nintendo Switch and looking to pimp out your handheld console with some new accessories, Amazon has a bunch of them up for grabs in a limited time sale, and they’re all deeply discounted.

Most of the items included in this sale come from the folks over at FastSnail, and looking at all their customer reviews, these guys seem to be the real deal. The product reviews speak for themselves.

So what’s included in this sale? Truthfully, there’s a little something here for everyone. This includes Joy-Con grip kits, charging docks, chargers, and more. The full list of items on sale can be found here.

Other manufacturers are jumping in on the action too. Fyoung is hosting its own Nintendo Switch accessory sale too. Products in their sale include cases, carrying cases, and more. Everything Fyoung has up for grabs in its sale can be found here.

All of the items up for grabs are already discounted and don’t require any promo codes. However, the majority of the items up for grabs in these sales include clippable on-site coupons, so be sure to click on those to get a bigger discount.

Either way, if you’re looking to spruce things up with some new Nintendo Switch accessories, you have plenty of options today.

