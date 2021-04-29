Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 down to just $250 (usually $400)

It’s no secret, The new Apple Watch can run a bit on the expensive side. Thankfully, Amazon and Best Buy are swooping in to save the day. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out the new Apple Watch Series 6 40MM for just $250. It typically sells for $400 so you’re seeing a discount of $150. That’s really good.

Apple Watch Series 6 lets you measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG from your wrist. See your fitness metrics on the enhanced Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And reply to calls and messages right from your wrist. It’s the ultimate device for a healthier, more active, more connected life.

$250 for the latest Apple Watch is a no-brainer. If an Apple Watch is something that’s been sitting on top of your wish list, now is the time to pull the trigger. Again, you can find this deal on both Amazon and Best Buy. Click the button below for more info.

