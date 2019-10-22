Amazon has the Resident Evil 2 remake down to just $25 right now

Regardless if you tried the original version of Resident Evil 2 or not, this remake is absolutely worth trying. And for today only, Amazon has it marked down to just $25 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Not too shabby.

To call this game a remake almost doesn’t do it justice. For this offering, Capcom didn’t just update the graphics and cutscenes to fit with modern visuals, but instead remade the game from the ground up, completely redoing it by using the RE engine that was used in Resident Evil 7 .

Are the changes good? Are they faithful to the series? Yup, it totally is. And for just $25, you can find out for yourself. Again, to get it for $30, just click on the on-site coupon and you’ll see the discount.





