Amazon is blowing out 3rd generation Echo Dots at just $30 a pop

$30 is a perfect price for this.

Last week we featured a deal from Woot that had 3rd generation Echo Dots down to just $25. As expected, those suckers sold out fast. Thankfully, Amazon is stepping in with a sale of its own that brings the price to $30 a piece. While it’s not as good as Woot’s offering – it comes pretty damn close.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $30 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, these are sure to sell out fast.

