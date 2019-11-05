Amazon is blowing out a bunch of Anker gear in a sweet one-day sale

Amazon is gearing up for the hectic holiday shopping season and today they’re offering a huge one-day sale on a bunch of Anker gear. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, wireless charger, portable battery pack, or heck, even a projector – Amazon has you covered.

Out of everything here, we’re really liking the price on the Anker’s Liberty Air-Pod like headphones. Right now they’re going for just $55, down from $80. We also have our eye on this $11 wireless charging pad. I mean, you can never go wrong with an $11 charger.

Obviously there’s more here included in this deal and if you’re looking for the full list, everything can be found here. Here are some more of our favorites below:























