Amazon is blowing out Eufy robot vacuums at some dirt cheap prices today

If you’re looking to jump into the world of robotic vacuums but don’t want to pay the ridiculous prices it requires to get one, Amazon has some really great deals today that are all priced under $200.

If you were hoping for something made by iRobot, you’ll have to wait for another deal. Today’s deal features sales on Eufy robotic vacs, which are just as good, if not better. Just ask KnowTechie’s very own Ste, he recently reviewed one and absolutely loved it.

The model he reviewed, the Eufy Robovac 30C, is currently up for grabs for just $199. It normally sells for $319. If you don’t need something as powerful, Eufy’s Robovac 12 is available at just $160. It normally sells for $260. Again, these are all great vacs. The reader reviews speak for themselves. For the full feature list, be sure to click on the button below or the product links here and here.

These days, finding a solid and reliable robot vac under $200 can prove to be quite difficult. If this is something you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on, now is the time. These prices are only good for today.

