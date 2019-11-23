Amazon is hooking up new subscribers with 3 free months to Kindle Unlimited

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for books. It gives you unlimited access to over one million titles and allows you to read them on any device – regardless if you have a Kindle or not. And right now, Amazon is hooking up new subscribers with three free months to the service.

On top of unlimited access to books, Kindle Unlimited gives users free access to current magazines and even unlimited audiobooks. That’s not bad at all for the price of nothing.

Listen, free is free. And if you’re someone who enjoys binge reading and doesn’t mind reading it from a digital device, this is obviously a no-brainer. And even after the free three-month trial, the service isn’t expensive by any stretch. Once the trial is over, the $9.99 monthly rate kicks in. You can cancel anytime – no strings attached. Honestly, you’d be crazy to pass this up.

