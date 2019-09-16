Amazon is selling Fire tablets and Kindles at dirt cheap prices right now

Amazon is gearing up for a huge hardware event in a couple of days, which means the company plans on introducing a bunch of new gadgets and hardware to its evergrowing lineup. Which also means they’re discounting a bunch of stuff to make room for the newer things they plan on announcing.

For starters, take this year’s Fire 7 tablet: Amazon is now selling it for $30. That’s right, thirty stinking dollars. However, to capitalize on this deal, you have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you need something with a little more power, the Fire HD 8 is currently priced at $50.

If you don’t need a tablet and instead just looking for a simple e-reader, Amazon is also offering some attractive discounts on the Kindle Paperweight and the base Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite will run you $90 (usually $130) and the base Kindle will set you back $65 (usually $90).

All in all, these are some really good discounts. If you’ve meant to pick any of these up, now is the time to pull the trigger. This is a limited time offer, so jump on this sooner than later. Again, all of these prices are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

