Connect with us

Deals

Amazon is selling Fire tablets and Kindles at dirt cheap prices right now

These prices actually have me thinking about buying one.

amazon kindle fire tablet deal knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

Amazon is gearing up for a huge hardware event in a couple of days, which means the company plans on introducing a bunch of new gadgets and hardware to its evergrowing lineup. Which also means they’re discounting a bunch of stuff to make room for the newer things they plan on announcing.

For starters, take this year’s Fire 7 tablet: Amazon is now selling it for $30. That’s right, thirty stinking dollars. However, to capitalize on this deal, you have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you need something with a little more power, the Fire HD 8 is currently priced at $50.

If you don’t need a tablet and instead just looking for a simple e-reader, Amazon is also offering some attractive discounts on the Kindle Paperweight and the base Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite will run you $90 (usually $130) and the base Kindle will set you back $65 (usually $90).

All in all, these are some really good discounts. If you’ve meant to pick any of these up, now is the time to pull the trigger. This is a limited time offer, so jump on this sooner than later. Again, all of these prices are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals