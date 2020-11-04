Amazon reviewers love this DEPSTECH webcam and right now it’s down to just $17

Now that everyone is working home due to COVID-19, webcams are becoming a hot commodity. At one point, they were almost nearly impossible to find. Thankfully, times are changing, and stock levels seem to be where they were before the pandemic started. So if you need one and don’t want to spend a fortune buying one, here’s a really great option from Depstech. Right now, you can get it for $17.

So what does this puppy have to offer? A lot, actually. You get a built-in mic, 1080P/2K video quality, a 360-degree swivel, and BLUART tech auto light correction. And it’s super easy to get set up. Just plug the device into your laptop or computer using the included USB cable, and you’re good to go. That’s it. For more product details, be sure to click on the button below.

All in all, $17 for this webcam is a solid price. This isn’t a one-day deal either. Depstech is extending KnowTechie readers this special offer until November 6 so be sure to scoop this up before then. Click the button below for more details.

