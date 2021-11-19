Amazon’s Black Friday deals are officially live, go go go

If you’re looking to beat the rush on Black Friday, you might not even have to wait until November 26. Amazon is offering up all its goods early. Everything from Kindles, Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, and just about everything else Amazon sells under its umbrella is up for grabs.

Amazon has a handy page that lists all of the deals here, but we’ll break it down for you in a quick list of bullet points. Again, we’ll try to make this quick, so buckle in; there’s a lot:

These links should keep you busy for a while, but we anticipate Amazon will be adding more as the days go by. So whether you’re shopping for friends and family on your holiday shopping list or just want to grab some of these products for yourself, don’t pass these deals up.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide as our 2021 Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

