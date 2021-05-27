Amazon’s blowing out these smart light bulbs for just $7 a pop

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of smart light bulbs, then we have a killer deal for you. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing these Etekcity smart light bulbs for just $7 each with code 7ESL100. They typically sell for $14 apiece.

With these bulbs, you’ll never have to worry about getting up from your seat to turn the lights off. Instead, you can use your smartphone or even voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, you can control these lights from anywhere in the world. The list of possibilities goes on. For a rundown of additional features, click the button below.

For just $7 you really can’t go wrong. You can buy a handful at that price without breaking the bank. Again, to get the discounted price, enter code 7ESL100 at checkout to see the savings. The coupon code is set to expire on June 2. Click the button below for more information.

