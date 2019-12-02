Connect with us

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is just $50 for Cyber Monday (usually $90)

It’s basically an Amazon Echo with a screen.

If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, allow us to introduce you to Amazon’s Echo Show 5. It’s a smaller Echo Show aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a smaller screen.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, Amazon is blowing them out at just $50 a pop for Cyber Monday. That’s a $40 discount. That’s really good!

As a desk or bedside companion, I can see how this would make a lot of sense. I’m the guy who manually sets my phone’s alarm every night before I go to sleep. So having this at my bedside would come in insanely clutch. But at the same time, a $50 Echo Dot (now $22 for Cyber Monday) essentially does the same job too.

