Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is down to just $50 (normally $80)
Cool, we’ll take two.
If you’re in need of some gift ideas or just want splurge on yourself, Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 Tablets at just $50 a whack. They normally sell at $80, so that’s a healthy 38% discount.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $50 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 50 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$50 is a steal for this. Not to mention, this makes a great holiday gift too. Heck, at that price, you can knock two people off your shopping list.
