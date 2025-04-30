Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Your Apple devices may have been exposed to hackers without you even knowing. For several months, millions of devices that use Apple’s AirPlay technology were at risk due to a group of bugs that security researchers named “AirBorne.”

These bugs were serious because they allowed hackers to take control of AirPlay-enabled devices, like smart TVs, speakers, or streaming boxes, if they were on the same Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how it worked: if you were in a public place with Wi-Fi, and someone with bad intentions connected to that same network, they could potentially use AirPlay to sneak harmful software onto your device.

Once a device was infected, it could be used for things like spying, stealing information, or even spreading viruses to other devices.

The especially concerning part is that many of these devices, like smart home gadgets or in-car systems with CarPlay, don’t get regular updates.

While Apple quickly worked with researchers and patched the issue on its own products, many third-party devices remain unprotected because they aren’t updated as often, or at all.

AirPlay is popular because it’s convenient and always turned on, which unfortunately also makes it easier to target.

Manufacturers can use Apple’s AirPlay technology without Apple’s approval or security checks, which means many devices may never receive the necessary fixes unless users manually update them (if updates are even available).

Fortunately, Apple says the bugs only work on Apple devices if users have changed the default AirPlay settings, which most people don’t. (Via: Wired)

So the risk to iPhones or Apple TVs is low. However, smart home gadgets that don’t get patched remain vulnerable.

Although it would take a fairly determined hacker and a very specific situation to successfully launch an attack, this incident is a strong reminder of why it’s crucial to keep your devices updated.

It’s also important to use strong, unique passwords for all your devices and accounts, especially for smart home tech that often goes unnoticed but could be a target for cyberattacks.

Do you use AirPlay often? What are your thoughts on this vulnerability? Hit us up in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news