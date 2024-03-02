Apple TV+ grows film library with blockbuster hits like Titanic, Gravity

Apple has licensed nearly five dozen major motion pictures for its Apple TV + streaming service.

The iPhone maker is now offering popular titles from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures, and other major movie studios as part of a new movie collection that will run for a limited time.

The films include popular titles like Titanic, Gravity, Argo, and Black Hawk Down, with the collection launching about two weeks before the telecast of the 96th Academy Awards on ABC.

The movies are located within the Apple TV+ streaming service under a collection called “Great Movies on Apple TV +.” The company says they are offering the films for a limited time but doesn’t specifically when they will disappear.

Which films are available in the “Great Movies” collection on Apple TV +?

The titles available to stream with an Apple TV Plus subscription include:

21 Jump Street

300

The Accountant

American Sniper

Argo

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

The Bodyguard

Captain Phillips

Catch Me if You Can

Con Air

Draft Day

Edge of Tomorrow

Failure to Launch

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fight Club

Good Burger

Gravity

Horrible Bosses

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Hurt Locker

I Am Legend

Jurassic World Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Knocked up

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mean Girls (2004 film)

Men in Black

Minority Report

Old School

The Prestige

The Proposal

Saving Private Ryan

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Star Trek (2009 film)

Star Trek: Beyond

Star Trek: Into Darkness

Titanic

Training Day

Troy

Two Weeks Notice

The Wolf of Wall Street

Wyatt Earp

Zodiac

Zoolander

Zombieland

his isn’t the first time Apple has offered a handful of licensed movies for its Apple TV + service:

As Variety noted, the company previously made a handful of Jennifer Lawrence films available to stream as part of a promotion tie-in for the film Causeway, which debuted on Apple TV + in 2022.

The company also offered streamers several titles starring Sidney Poitier while promoting the documentary Sidney.

How much is Apple TV +?

Apple costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Some customers who purchase a new Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other eligible device can get two months of Apple TV + for free.

Apple also routinely offers extended free trials as part of various promotions with online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target and Best Buy. But here’s one you can sign up for now:

The Apple TV + app is available on all newer-model Apple devices, including Apple TV (3rd generation or newer), Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Macs and MacBook models.

A version of the Apple TV + app is also available on streaming TV platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (Google TV), Sony PlayStation, Microsoft XBox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and streaming boxes, and TVs made by Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio.

Those who use Android phones or tablets or who prefer to watch via their PC can stream Apple TV + content via the Apple TV+ website.

