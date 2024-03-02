Entertainment
Apple TV+ grows film library with blockbuster hits like Titanic, Gravity
Apple has licensed nearly five dozen major motion pictures for its Apple TV+ streaming service, offering popular titles like Titanic, Gravity, Argo, and Black Hawk Down for a limited time.
Apple has licensed nearly five dozen major motion pictures for its
The iPhone maker is now offering popular titles from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures, and other major movie studios as part of a new movie collection that will run for a limited time.
The films include popular titles like Titanic, Gravity, Argo, and Black Hawk Down, with the collection launching about two weeks before the telecast of the 96th Academy Awards on ABC.
The movies are located within the Apple TV+ streaming service under a collection called “Great Movies on
Which films are available in the “Great Movies” collection on
Apple TV+?
The titles available to stream with an
- 21 Jump Street
- 300
- The Accountant
- American Sniper
- Argo
- Bad Boys
- Black Hawk Down
- The Bodyguard
- Captain Phillips
- Catch Me if You Can
- Con Air
- Draft Day
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Failure to Launch
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Fight Club
- Good Burger
- Gravity
- Horrible Bosses
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- The Hurt Locker
- I Am Legend
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Knocked up
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Mean Girls (2004 film)
- Men in Black
- Minority Report
- Old School
- The Prestige
- The Proposal
- Saving Private Ryan
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Star Trek (2009 film)
- Star Trek: Beyond
- Star Trek: Into Darkness
- Titanic
- Training Day
- Troy
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Wyatt Earp
- Zodiac
- Zoolander
- Zombieland
his isn’t the first time Apple has offered a handful of licensed movies for its
As Variety noted, the company previously made a handful of Jennifer Lawrence films available to stream as part of a promotion tie-in for the film Causeway, which debuted on
The company also offered streamers several titles starring Sidney Poitier while promoting the documentary Sidney.
How much is
Apple TV+?
Apple costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Some customers who purchase a new Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other eligible device can get two months of
Apple also routinely offers extended free trials as part of various promotions with online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target and Best Buy. But here’s one you can sign up for now:
Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of original content, from engaging dramas to insightful documentaries.
- Bboasts an impressive line-up of original shows Fewer, but higher quality and critically acclaimed productions.
- The servsice's interface is intuitive and easy-to-navigate, enhancing your viewing experience.
- Free Trial: The opportunity to try before you buy. A free trial allows you to explore the service before committing financially.
The
A version of the
Those who use Android phones or tablets or who prefer to watch via their PC can stream
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Netflix will no longer let subscribers pay via Apple iTunes
- T-Mobile bringing back free MLB.TV subscription in March
- Apple debuts Apple Sports app with real-time scores, betting info
- Wyze apologizes after yet another camera security issue