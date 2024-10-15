Apple’s AI now delivers breakup texts with the empathy of a robot

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Imagine this: you’re already having a crappy day, and then your phone buzzes with a notification from your soon-to-be-ex.

But instead of the usual “hey, we need to talk” lead-in, Apple’s AI decides to cut to the chase: “No longer in a relationship; wants belongings from the apartment.”

Yup, that’s a real thing now, thanks to iOS 18.1’s notification summaries feature.

According to TechRadar, some unlucky soul got broken up with via AI summary on his birthday. The tweet, understandably, went viral.

Here’s how it works: Apple Intelligence scans your notifications, decides what’s important, and condenses it into a handy little bullet point for your lock screen.

It’s supposed to be useful for things like grocery lists or meetup details, but as you might expect, it’s not exactly nuanced when it comes to matters of the heart.

Imagine getting dumped, and then having your phone summarize it for you like it’s a fucking grocery list.

And hey, at least this guy got internet fame out of it. But for the rest of us, the idea of an AI mediation, our most painful moments, is straight out of a Black Mirror episode.

As Ars Technica points out, this is probably not the last time we’ll see AI-assisted breakups.

The notification summaries feature is part of the bigger rollout of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, which is supposed to make our lives easier with smart replies, writing tools, and the like.

But as TechCrunch notes, maybe “easier” isn’t always better, especially when it comes to something as delicate as a breakup.

Of course, you can always turn the feature off if you don’t want your phone to practice its bedside manner on your most vulnerable moments.

But the fact that it’s even an option is a little unsettling. Do we really want to live in a world where our breakups get the same treatment as a spam email?

So, to everyone out there who’s been broken up with by a bot (or is just dreading the possibility), here’s to hoping your next breakup, at least, is a little more human.

What are your thoughts on AI’s role in personal relationships, especially when it comes to breakups? Do you think technology is making these moments easier or just more impersonal? We’d love to hear your experiences and opinions! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

