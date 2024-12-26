Apple’s zero-bezel iPhone gets delayed yet again

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s iPhone 18 is rumored to be the company’s first bezel-free smartphone, marking a major design milestone.

Traditionally, iPhones have featured a thin bezel surrounding their display, but advances in OLED technology by Samsung Display and LG Display—both key players in Apple’s supply chain—could eliminate this feature entirely.

Despite initial plans for a 2026 launch, a new report suggests that development challenges may delay the timeline.

Apple’s no-bezel iPhone isn’t coming anytime soon

According to TheElec (via AppleInsider), Apple may delay the release of the iPhone with zero-bezel than was initially expected, citing challenges in developing such a display design.

The design envisions a zero-bezel display that retains iPhones’ current flat and angular aesthetic but incorporates edges that flow down the sides, reminiscent of the Apple Watch.

To achieve this, Samsung and LG are developing critical technologies, such as thin film encapsulation (TFE), to shield the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen.

Additionally, optical clear adhesive (OCA) technology is required to bond the curved display securely while maintaining clarity and durability.

However, OCA development has hit a snag, with side-view distortion issues resembling a magnifying glass effect seen in some older Samsung smartphones.

Another concern is the strength of the panel, as the curved edges introduce structural vulnerabilities that could compromise durability under impact.

This change makes the design’s feasibility uncertain, particularly as Apple aims to maintain its reputation for strong devices.

The iPhone 18 is also rumored to include under-display camera systems.

Samsung confirmed earlier this year that it is working on such technology, which aligns with previous rumors about an under-screen Face ID system to streamline its front-facing design.

While the bezel-free concept seems like an interesting upgrade for future iPhone models, development challenges such as distortion, strength, and component integration could postpone its debut way beyond the rumored 2026 release window.

Got any thoughts on this rumored upcoming iPhone? Does the idea of a bezel-less iPhone sound like something you would pay for? Hit us up with your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news