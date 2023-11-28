ArticleGPT review: A fact-based & SEO-friendly AI article-writing solution

Ever since its debut in 2022, ChatGPT has streamlined content production for many businesses, freelancers, and students.

However, by simply interacting with the chatbot, users find it difficult to produce long-form articles with reliable facts for professional purposes.

Due to ChatGPT’s clear limitations, many platforms have caught up and surpassed it in article generation. One of these platforms is the HIX ArticleGPT.

This AI-powered long article writer can generate guaranteed fact-based, SEO-optimized content on any topic and for any purpose, such as product comparisons, tutorials, and news reports.

But is it better than ChatGPT and other AI tools? This HIX ArticleGPT review will give you a definitive answer.

HIX ArticleGPT – the basics

Before we dive into the most important features of HIX.AI’s ArticleGPT, let’s first see what this software actually is.

ArticleGPT is a state-of-the-art writing copilot that can generate fact-based, SEO-friendly long-form articles on basically any topic.

All you need to do is provide it with the basic information about the subject you’re writing about and a few other aspects (e.g., desired tone of voice and point of view).

From there, the program will either produce the text immediately (One-Click Mode) or provide an outline for you to approve (High-Quality Mode).

Some of the content you can generate with this software includes product descriptions, long-form posts, e-commerce product roundups, and news articles.

Trained on the most advanced natural language processing and machine learning models, ArticleGPT is a cutting-edge content generation solution that works fast and has a firm grasp of practically any field you’re writing about in your texts.

More specifically, ArticleGPT utilizes the two most advanced generative AI language models on the market – GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

The latter is an even more advanced version compared to GPT-3.5, given its ability to process larger sources and generate more accurate and reliable responses.

Get your hands on ArticleGPT

Knowing ArticleGPT is powerful is great, but how exactly do you use this technology? It depends on your mode.

ArticleGPT offers 2 modes for each article type, allowing all users to create long articles they need in the way they want.

Image: KnowTechie

Quick & simple One-Click Mode

Image: KnowTechie

The basic mode of ArticleGPT is called the One-Click Mode.

It is simple and fast to use, aims to streamline the article production process, and allows for maximum efficiency for content creators looking to craft large-volume text in a short period of time.

Here’s how it works:

Navigate to ArticleGPT and choose the type of content you wish to produce. Let’s say you want to craft an article on a general topic. Choose General Articles and describe the topic with up to 500 characters. For instance, you can say: “I want to write about different methods marketing professionals can improve their content strategy.” Enter a primary keyword along with up to 5 secondary keyword(s) if necessary. Pick the desired point of view, language, and tone of voice. Choose the engine that will produce your text (GPT-4 or GPT-3.5). Tap the “Generate Article” button and wait for a couple of seconds for ArticleGPT to write a stunning copy.

Dedicated & professional High-quality Mode

Image: KnowTechie

High-quality Mode is a bit more complex, but it’s well worth it. This specially designed mode lets you fine-tune your articles on a deeper level to ensure the final product is perfect for your target audience.

Take the following steps to leverage ArticleGPT’s High-quality Mode:

Go to ArticleGPT and pick the template suitable for your content. Tell the engine what you wish to write about in the box in the upper part of the display. Choose your point of view, tone of voice, and language. Enter your primary keywords and secondary keyword(s) if necessary. Select GPT-3.5 or GPT-4 to craft your article. Click “Add reference articles.” Tap the sources you want ArticleGPT to rely on when writing the document. Wait for a few seconds for the AI to create your outline. Make any necessary changes to the outline and press “Generate” if all looks good. The software will deliver a reader-friendly text that will strike a chord with your target audience.

What kind of articles can ArticleGPT generate?

Image: KnowTechie

Now that you understand the basics of ArticleGPT and how the software works, let’s delve deeper into this AI writing copilot. Take a look at the types of articles ArticleGPT can produce:

Amazon product roundups

Image: KnowTechie

If your audience relies on you for in-depth Amazon product breakdowns, ArticleGPT will be your ideal companion.

There’s a dedicated Amazon Product Roundups template that lets you create detailed articles of more than 3,000 words.

The template is fast and intuitive. You need only feed the system with the Amazon link or select the product based on search results after entering the primary keyword, and let ArticleGPT take care of the rest.

ArticleGPT will then fetch information from Amazon regarding the detailed description of each product, quirks, and features, online reviews, as well as real-life customer experiences to fully assess each of the listed products.

It can then generate an in-depth roundup with trustable, convincing, and fact-based articles about the target product.

Image: KnowTechie

Single Amazon product reviews

Image: KnowTechie

ArticleGPT can also write first-class Single Amazon Product Reviews. This template is perfect for writing individual reviews and works pretty much the same as the previous template.

Provide the link to the product or select the item from the search results.

ArticleGPT will search on Amazon to get the basic specs, intended users, advantages, disadvantages, and other relevant information to generate a based on your provided link and information.

General product roundup

Image: KnowTechie

Amazon products aren’t the only items you can ask ArticleGPT to review. It can also process and read products from other websites by using ArticleGPT’s General Product Roundups feature.

Some of the pages ArticleGPT can use as source materials include Capterra, G2, and Trustpilot.

Just paste the link into the designated field and let the tool come up with a comprehensive roundup that can contain up to 20 products in a row.

Single product reviews

Image: KnowTechie

Complementing general product Roundups are single product reviews. Like the previous template, this feature is ideal for reviewing non-Amazon items.

The software uses credible sources to describe the desired product and delivers reader-friendly articles. Besides specs, the reviews also contain pros, cons, and FAQs.

Product comparisons

Image: KnowTechie

If you need to help your audience choose from two similar products, ArticleGPT’s Product Comparisons are an effective solution.

The template puts any two items you choose head to head and highlights their similarities, differences, pros, and cons, allowing the reader to make an informed choice.

Best of all, you don’t need to be an AI expert to leverage the template. Copy/paste the two reference links and let ArticleGPT work its magic.

How-to guides

Whether you want to teach your readers how to use your software, fix their roof, install new tiles, or clean their garage, ArticleGPT comes to the rescue.

The tool features a How-to Guides template that produces engaging tutorials in a heartbeat. It organizes the content in a step-by-step format to help your readers keep up more easily.

News articles

Writing a compelling news report is all about making your headlines catchy and using the right tone. ArticleGPT’s News Articles template does just that.

Upholding the highest standards in the news media industry, ArticleGPT is able to craft new articles with:

Up-to-date information

Enhanced credibility with trustworthy sources

Inverted pyramid structure

Simplicity and brevity

Dedication and precision

Objectivity and factualness

Fairness and balance

General articles

General Articles is another convenient template of ArticleGPT. If you are not looking for any article types from above, this will be your go-to solution if you just need high-quality text about just any topic.

Whatever topic you choose, the copy will be informative, in line with your guidelines, and well-researched.

What makes ArticleGPT your best content creation partner from now on?

Image: KnowTechie

ArticleGPT stands out as your ultimate AI writing tool for content generation, combining a streamlined user experience with the sophistication of generative AI technology to produce professional, authentic content with ease.

Following are the reasons why ArticleGPT is ready to handle basically all of your long-form content needs.

Sleek interface

ArticleGPT has an intuitive interface that does most of the work for you. All the features are right in front of you, enabling you to work faster than on some other platforms.

Powered by GPT-4

Image: Pexels

The default version of ArticleGPT runs on GPT-3.5. However, you can also switch to GPT-4, which is the most advanced AI engine out there.

The sophisticated language model understands longer source materials and even accepts images as references.

As such, it enables you to craft your articles even faster, with better content quality and readability.

SEO-optimized long-form writing

Your content strategy doesn’t just consist of short, snappy texts and ads. Long-form articles are also a must, as they give your audience a better understanding of the subject matter.

The only problem is that writing accurate and fine-polished long-form works can take a while.

Not if you have HIX ArticleGPT by your side. The software can easily craft long-form articles with thousands of words in just a couple of minutes.

It can also incorporate your particular SEO keyword into the article, or it fetch the internet regarding your topics and find keywords by itself.

You can then sit back and watch ArticleGPT deliver SEO-friendly copy to help you rank better in search engine results.

Plagiarism-free & fact-based content

Gone are the days when you had to worry about triggering Copyscape and other plagiarism detectors when writing articles. ArticleGPT solves the problem by making sure each text generated is original.

On top of that, ArticleGPT takes a hallucination-free approach to content writing.

Instead of making up facts, it extracts data-backed information from credible sources to help you build authority and support your claims with real-life data.

Benefits and drawbacks of ArticleGPT in some nutshells

Image: KnowTechie

Knowing the features of ArticleGPT is great, but the only way to determine if the tool is right for you is to consider its advantages and disadvantages.

The following pros and cons of ArticleGPT will help you make an informed decision.

Pros

Capable of crafting 8 types of long-form articles, just about any topics

Features a multilingual design that’s perfect for targeting foreign audiences

Comes with a sleek design that allows even non-tech-savvy users to write articles quickly

Backs up claims with real-time information from the most credible sources available, including Google News, major media outlets, Amazon, G2, Capterra, and Wikipedia

Lets you choose references in High-Quality Mode, which makes all the difference when tailoring your content to a particular audience

Cons

It can be hard to master every content template

Generated content still required a slight level of human adjustments

There’s no doubt about it – ArticleGPT reigns supreme in the AI writing realm

Whether you’re looking for a long-form article writer or need help with shorter forms of copy, ArticleGPT is an excellent option.

Given the fact-based approach and the ability to craft naturally flowing content, it’s easy to see why it’s unmatched in the AI writing realm.

Mastering all the forms of copy you can create with the platform may come with a learning curve, but ArticleGPT’s sleek interface will give you all the support to master the software.

