Aukey has these really killer ANC earbuds, and right now, they’re only $36

Sure, you can go out and spend over $100 on a decent pair of ANC earbuds, or you could do the smart thing and check out Aukey’s EP-N5 ANC earbuds because right now, they’re just $36 with code IHN86JSC. They normally sell for $60.

So what makes these puppies so special? Well, for starters, they’re $36. But you get a suite of options like active noise-cancellation, 35-hours of battery life, a handy charging case, and they’re IPX5 waterproof. And they’re great for calls too. And it’s an Aukey product, so there’s always that. They have a good name going for themselves.

Anyways, getting these at $36 vs. the regular price of $60 is a no-brainer. Duh. But to get the discount, be sure to enter code IHN86JSC at checkout to see your savings. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.