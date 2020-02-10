Be the data analytics master your company deserves with this $50 certification bundle

Boost your resume and become an invaluable asset for your company by familiarizing yourself with data analytics and gaining the skills you need to effectively process datasets. This $50 Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle has five courses that cover the fundamentals of data analytics including working with Tableau, Python, Excel, and MongoDB. It usually sells for over $2,645.

Here’s what’s included:

Introduction to Data Analytics Training Course: Learn the ins and outs of data analytics for real-world scenarios with data visualization and data science techniques.

Introduction to Data Analytics Training Course: Learn the ins and outs of data analytics for real-world scenarios with data visualization and data science techniques.

Tableau Certification Training Course: Tableau 10 is used worldwide for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence. Dive into this useful software and prepare for the Tableau Desktop 10 Qualified Associate exam with this nine lecture course.

Data Science with Python Training Course: Harness the power of Python's object-oriented programming to expand your data science knowledge and learn a crucial skill for the field.

Business Analytics Certification Training with Excel: Start with the basics of Excel data analysis and move onto advanced statistical analysis to start practicing data-driven decision making.

MongoDB Developer & Administrator Certification Training: Complete your data science toolbox with MongoDB's data modeling, ingestion, and replication abilities.

The price of all these courses is $2,645, but when bundled, you can get all five courses at a 98% discount for just $49. Diversify your skillset and gain relevant knowledge for a wide variety of fields with the 74 lessons in this comprehensive data analytics course bundle.

