Become a Microsoft Teams and Outlook power user for just $20

The new normal has us swapping watercooler meetings and in-person team huddles with daily video calls and chats. Working from home surely is more convenient, but it also makes collaboration extra challenging. Fortunately, the Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course has the lowdown on how you can boost your collaborations and supercharge your productivity using the two of the most revered remote working apps today — Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

Across two courses, this bundle will familiarize you with Teams and Outlook’s core functionalities beyond email and chat. With Teams, you’ll discover how to set up a group and manage your members and channels, as well as how to post and receive public and private messages and make the most out of meeting notes function. You’ll also learn how to use both online and desktop versions of the program so you can continue to use it once you reunite with your office computer.

Meanwhile, the other course focuses on teaching you the basics of email and calendar with Outlook, along with working with contacts, auto-replies, recalling messages, tasks, notes, and more. You’ll get to grips with organizing and managing your mail, including ignoring, flagging, conditional formatting (inbox clutter, begone), and receive tips on how to use Outlook Calendar.

Typically $174, this two-course bundle is now on sale for only $20.

