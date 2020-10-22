Best Buy is blowing out 3rd generation Echo Dots at just $19 a pop, plus a free WiFi LED bulb

If you missed out on this Prime Day deal that scored you a 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $19, there’s no need to beat yourself for it, Best Buy is giving you another chance. For a limited time, you can get a third-generation Echo Dot plus a free WiFi LED bulb all for just $19, via Best Buy. An Echo Dot typically sells at $50 each, so you’re getting a killer discount here.

The Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg. To see all the features this puppy is capable of, click here.

Listen, for just $19, this is an absolute steal and if we were you, we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. Seriously, it’s an Echo Dot for just $19 freaking dollars. We’re guessing these are going to sell out fast, so don’t hesitate or you might miss your chance.

