Deals
Best Buy is blowing out a bunch of games at just $8 in a massive clearance sale
It’s not the best selection of games, but hey, $8 games.
If you own a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or an Xbox One and you’re looking to pick up some new games on the cheap, Best Buy is running a killer clearance sale that brings down the price to just $8 a game. Yup, eight stinking dollars. You really can’t beat that.
Now, fair warning, you won’t find any AAA games in this selection. I’m guessing these are all games Best Buy has trouble selling, but that’s not to say there aren’t any winners here. If you need some suggestions, some of our favorites include Darksiders III, Killer Queen Black, and Moving Out are all worthy buys at just $8.
Again, this is bottom of the barrel stuff here, but again, there are a few games on this list I would play, but that doesn’t really say much. For the full list of games being offered up in this clearance sale, click the button below.
