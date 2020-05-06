Best Buy is blowing out refurbished AirPods Pro for just $209

If you don’t mind a refurb, Best Buy has the latest AirPods Pro down to just $209, but you’ll have to act quick because they’re only offering this price for today only. And we’re guessing these are going to be gobbled up pretty quickly so just keep that in mind.

With Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, you get active noise cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. A more customizable fit for all-day comfort. They’re sweat and water-resistant. And you get them all in a super light, in-ear headphone that’s easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

If the thought of a refurbished product makes you a little nervous, you can always buy them brand new. And right now, Amazon has them down to just $235. They normally sell for $250. So either way, you have options. We’d personally go with the $209 option, but ultimately, that’s your decision to make. Click the button below for more details.

