Best Buy is discounting the MacBook Pro up to $500 in this Cyber Monday deal

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro and don’t want to dish out your entire life savings on the company’s latest models with the M1 chip, you should take a look at what Best Buy is offering up for Cyber Monday.

For a limited time, Best Buy is slinging out MacBook Pros with discounts up to $500. Depending on what kind of setup you need, prices range from $1,299 to $2,299. There’s an excellent variety to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a 13-inch or 16-inch option, there’s plenty to choose from here. Here’s what Best Buy has up for grabs:

But wait, there’s more. The list you see above is just a sample size of some of our favorite picks, be sure to check out the complete list of everything Best Buy is offering up in this Cyber Monday Deal here. There’s also a big sale on the MacBook Air too if you prefer to go down that route.

It’s also worth noting if you purchase any of these MacBooks, Best Buy will throw in six free months of Apple Music, Apple News+, and three months of Apple TV+. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.