Best Buy’s deal of the day gets you two C by GE smart bulb 2-packs and a smart light strip for $100

If you’re looking to get a start in smart home lighting, Best Buy has a pretty sweet deal going on today that gets you two C by GE smart bulb 2-packs and a smart light strip for $100. So that’s a total of four light bulbs and an 80″ full-color light strip. Outside of this deal, the bundle normally costs a little under $200. So yea, this is a pretty killer offering.

C by GE is the company’s latest foray into smart lighting products. A couple of the guys here at KnowTechie have them, and they love them. They’re a great alternative to Philips Hue products. You get a choice from millions of colors; you can set schedules, and even control them from your mobile devices. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to check out the product description for more info.

The only kicker here is that this deal is only good for today. To get it, head on over to this page or click the button below and follow the on-site instructions. This is a killer deal and definitely something that shouldn’t be passed up, especially if this is something you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on.

