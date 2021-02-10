Block out the world with these $18 Mpow Flame wireless earbuds

If you lost or damaged your current pair of wireless earbuds, or just need to upgrade to a new set entirely, Amazon is blowing out these Mpow Flame wireless earbuds at just $18 with code XFNCGXE7, along with clipping on the on-site coupon. These headphones normally sell for $50.

Punchy bass, HD sound, and crystal-clear calls. Mpow Flame Solo sport headphones provide you with powerful sound. Both earphones are equipped with highly sensitive microphones that can effectively block out background noises so you can enjoy crystal-clear calls. You get 28-hours of battery life and it’s IPX7 waterproof.

At just $18, there’s really not much to complain about here. These are going to fly off the shelves and with good reason. Amazon shoppers love these headphones. The product page boasts a nearly perfect user-review rating. We can see why. For $18, you can see what all the fuss is about. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.