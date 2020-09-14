Bring professional lighting to your video calls with this $90 trio

With more and more of us working from home, finding the best lighting during our essential work calls can be challenging. Bring out your most professional self during your next conference meeting or virtual interview with the Pictar Home-Office Kit. This professional-quality trio is now price-dropped at 35% off.

Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, these best-selling gadgets helps you look your best while on video calls and meetings. The kit comes with three tools that are bound to empower your work from home experience — the Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens, the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod, and the Pictar Smart Light.

Doubling your angle of view, so you always capture the complete image, the 18mm Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens brings you an ultimate resolution that expands the reach of lenses installed on mobile phones. Capturing your best self on-screen, you’ll produce quality videos and images that impress. Pairing seamlessly with the Pictar app on iOS or Android, you’ll also be able to get your best shot quickly and make editing adjustments when needed.

With the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod, you’ll be able to take your home set up to the next level by steadily holding your smartphone or Smart Light in place. Its five flexible legs and lightweight construction lets you easily transport and place the tripod at any angle you wish to while also fitting effortlessly in your bag or purse when on the go.

With the ability to be set next to your device of choice, the Pictar Smart Light melts away harsh shadows and brings you premium lighting. The LED lamp is suitable for cameras or phones and has up to a 2-hour runtime when fully powered. With a compact construction that’s easy-to-use, you’ll be able to adjust and improve the quality of your images without having to buy expensive studio equipment.

While the Pictar Home-Office Kit is usually priced at $140, you can purchase the 3-in-1 kit today for only $90. Start changing the way you present yourself during conference calls and take your professionalism up a notch.

