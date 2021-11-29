Buy an expensive LG OLED TV for cheap in this limited Cyber Monday sale

It’s that time of the year – TV buying season. With Black Friday inching its way closer, some of the best deals on TVs are happening right now, and today is no exception. Right now, Amazon is featuring a bundle of deals on a handful of some of LG’s best-selling C1 Series TVs.

There’s going to be a little bit of sticker shock here, but hear us out, these TVs are totally worth it. Kevin bought one a year ago and he swears by them, so much so that he doesn’t ever really shut up about how good his TV is. So yea, rumor has it, they’re really good. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

As you can see from above, prices range from $1,096 all the way up to $4,996. If we had to pick, the 55″ option for $1,296 is good enough for most buyers. But again, you have a handful of options to choose from so the choice is yours.

If you picture yourself buying a new TV before the holiday season, we highly recommend checking any one of these TVs out, especially at these prices. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last so timing is of the essence here. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.