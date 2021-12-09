Buy this SteelSeries Rival 3 wireless gaming mouse. It’s only $25 right now

How do you feel about paying $25 for a $50 wireless gaming mouse? If your ears are ringing for these potential savings, direct your attention to this Amazon page. Right now, Amazon has the SteelSeries Rival 3 wireless gaming mouse down to just $25. It typically sells for $50.

You get 400 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it works for things other than gaming, naturally. It’s a gaming mouse, but at the end of the day, it’s just your standard mouse. But for the nerds out there, you get true 1-to-1 tracking 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G. SteelSeries guarantees 60 million clicks in the span of its lifetime.

In most cases, you’re probably using a crappy mouse. Change all of that with this deal. And hey, not to mention, this makes for a perfect stocking stuffer for that special gamer in your life. Click the button below for more info.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.