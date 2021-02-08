Buy two games or movies from Amazon or Target, get one free

If you’re looking to stock up on some new games or movies, Amazon and Target are offering “buy two, get one free” promotions on video games, movies, and more.

Whether you end up shopping on Target or Amazon, both of these store’s collections are pretty good. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and NBA 2K21 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X are all included in the deal.

Deals like these are good way to add to your gaming collection, the only kicker is that you have to pay for two games upfront. The added bonus is getting that third game for free. It’s a big upfront investment, but you’re making out in the long run.

