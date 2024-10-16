Capture smooth shots with the hohem iSteady V3 AI gimbal

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Smartphone stabilization has come a long way, especially on high-end models like the iPhone, which feature advanced software for smoother shots.

However, keeping the horizon level and managing dynamic movements can still be challenging. That’s where phone gimbals come in, providing superior stabilization for professional-quality video.

The hohem iSteady V3 phone gimbal offers advanced stabilization features at an affordable price.

Packed with AI tracking, multiple stabilization modes, and a detachable remote control, it’s designed for content creators, vloggers, and casual users alike. So, is it the right gimbal for you? Let’s find out.

Compact and portable design

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The hohem iSteady V3 has a black or white finish and a solid build that doesn’t feel like a budget product at all.

Weighing just over half a pound, the gimbal folds to a compact size, that can fit in your pocket. It comes with a USB-C port that can even charge your phone. It’s the perfect companion for on-the-go shooting and travel.

AI tracking and fill light

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One standout feature is the AI tracking module. It locks onto subjects, and best of all, it doesn’t require an app to function.

Activated by hand gestures, the AI module is magnetically attached to the gimbal and uses a built-in camera for tracking. While convenient, be mindful that the magnets aren’t the strongest.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Additionally, the gimbal has an adjustable fill light, offering customizable brightness and color temperature.

This feature is decent for low-light shooting and can be positioned vertically or horizontally, enhancing your filming experience in any lighting condition.

Stabilization modes

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The hohem iSteady V3 gimbal features several stabilization modes like Pan Follow, Pan Tilt Follow, and POV, designed to suit different filming styles.

Whether you’re shooting fast-paced action or smooth cinematic videos, the gimbal’s 3-axis stabilization system ensures steady footage even when you’re on the move.

Removable wireless remote control

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Another great feature is the detachable remote control, which lets you manage the gimbal’s movements from a distance. This is ideal for solo filming, as you can control most features without needing to be next to the gimbal.

Like the AI module, the remote is magnetic, so take care not to misplace it, as losing it will make the gimbel useless.

Built-in extendable rod and tripod

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The gimbal includes a built-in extendable rod and tripod, eliminating the need to carry separate accessories. The rod extends up to 8.1 inches, allowing for wider shots, making it ideal for selfies or group photos.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

However, when using the tripod, it’s best not to fully extend the rod, as it can become top-heavy and potentially tip over.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In terms of performance, the hohem iSteady V3 excels, especially at its price point. Its AI tracking system delivers smooth and stable footage without the need for an app.

Setup is quick and intuitive, making it easy to start shooting with the AI camera and portable remote. Plus, with a 13-hour rechargeable battery, you won’t have to worry about running out of power and missing the perfect shot.

Pairing the gimbal with the hohem Joy app unlocks additional features, such as zoom controls and creative shooting modes like time-lapse or hyperlapse.

The dedicated REC button and the ability to track non-human subjects further enhance the user experience, giving you full control over your filming.

Who is the hohem iSteady V3 gimbal for?

Image: KnowTechie / Daniel Cid

The hohem iSteady V3 is ideal for content creators, vloggers, students, and casual users who want professional-looking footage without breaking the bank.

Its lightweight, portable design and advanced features like AI tracking and fill light make it a versatile option for beginners and seasoned videographers alike.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The hohem iSteady V3 packs a lot of features into a budget-friendly, portable design. With AI tracking, great stabilization, and extra tools like the detachable remote and fill light, it’s an excellent choice for creators on the go.

While the weaker magnets on the remote and AI module are minor drawbacks, they don’t overshadow the gimbal’s overall performance.

If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable gimbal, the hohem iSteady V3 is worth considering. You can grab it on Amazon for $129 if it sounds like the right fit for your setup.

