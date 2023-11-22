You won’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

Okay deal hunters, sometimes we see one that’s just too good to be true. We had to check this a few times before sharing but it needs to be seen.

Best Buy is absolutely blowing out its stock of TCL Q5 Series 55-inch 4K TVs, with $220 off the usual price. That’s just a hair under 50%, if you want to count it that way.

That’s right, a 55-inch, 4K TV for under $230 can be had, and it’s even got a QLED panel for great color reproduction and a bright image. So what are you waiting for? Jump on this before it’s gone.

TCL 55-inch Q5 4K QLED TV $229.99 Save a small fortune on this 55-inch 4K TV from TCL, which packs a QLED screen for bright, colorful images and Android TV for tons of apps, games, and movies built right in. What We Like: 55-inch QLED panel for great color reproduction whatever you're watching

4K UHD resolution for lifelike images and graphics

Support for all HDR formats including HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG

Support for all HDR formats including HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG

Runs on Google TV with Chromecast inbuilt

So, what’s great about this 55-inch 4K TV?

This was TCL’s first TV set to come out with Google TV as the operating system, and it’s awesome. That means more apps, games, and options than the other smart TV OSes on the market.

Then you get a 55-inch 4K TV panel using QLED for great color that really pops, and smooth motion for sports or high-action movies.

The only real downside here is that it’s only a 60Hz native panel, so it doesn’t support 4K 120Hz gaming from the latest gaming consoles. That’s a small thing to miss, though with how affordable this TV is.

So, where can you get this steal of a deal on a 55-inch 4K TV?

Unlike many of our Black Friday deals, this TCL 55-inch 4K TV deal is only available at Best Buy.

But with $220 off the usual price, stock won’t last forever, so hurry and smash that buy button if you’re looking for a new TV.

