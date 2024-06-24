KnowTechie Giveaway: Win the latest from Stündenglass and G Pen. Enter Now

The AI chatbot wars just got a whole lot more interesting. Claude, the plucky underdog challenger to OpenAI’s GPT-3 behemoth, just dropped a massive update that puts it neck and neck with ChatGPT – and arguably pulls ahead in some way.

And the best part? You can try Claude right now, totally free.

The new and improved Claude boasts a slew of upgrades that make it sound way more human-like Claude AI features explained. It’s got better memory, so it can keep track of the conversation and follow a train of thought over multiple turns.

It’s way more knowledgeable, with a cutoff date of September 2021 compared to ChatGPT’s 2021 cutoff knowledge cutoff date. And it’s got a ton more personality, with the ability to adapt to different tones and styles.

But what really sets Claude apart is its focus on safety and ethics. Unlike some AI models we could mention cough*ChatGPT*cough, Claude is designed from the ground up with safeguards to prevent it from spewing out hate speech, misinformation, or other toxic junk.

It’s got built-in filters and flags to catch problematic prompts, and it’s even got a special “assistant” mode where it’ll only respond in a helpful and harmless way.

Image: Anthropic

Of course, no AI is perfect, and Claude’s still got its quirks and flaws. Sometimes it gets a bit too chatty or repetitive. It’s not always perfect at understanding context or following complex instructions.

And let’s be real, it’s still a for-profit product from a tech startup, so you can bet they’re collecting data and will eventually try to make a buck off it.

Still, compared to the alternatives, Claude feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s got the smarts and the skills to hang with the big boys, but it’s also got a conscience and a commitment to doing things right.

And hey, that free tier ain’t bad either – you get a decent number of queries per day, and it’s a great way to dip your toes in the AI chatbot waters without committing to a paid plan.

So if you’re tired of ChatGPT’s BS and want to try out a shiny new AI toy, give Claude a spin. It might just become your new favorite way to waste hours chatting with a robot.

How to try Claude’s new Sonnet model for free

Getting started with Claude’s new Sonnet model is a piece a cake. We’ll show you how below. Visit the Anthropic website Head over to the Anthropic website and sign up for an account. It just takes an email address and a password. Log in Once you’re logged in, you’ll land on the Claude interface. It’s pretty self-explanatory – just type what’s on your mind in the chat bar and hit enter. Start chatting Claude will respond with a message. You can keep the convo going back and forth as long as you want. Explore other models If you want to try out the different modes, click the little dropdown menu next to your username in the top right. You can toggle between “freestyle” and “assistant” mode. Ask questions If you get stuck or have questions, there’s a little help menu in the top right with some FAQs and a contact link.

Happy chatting!

