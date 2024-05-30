Connect with us
AI

ChatGPT 3.5 vs ChatGPT 4: is ChatGPT Plus worth it?

In the debate between ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatGPT 4, the question arises: Is upgrading to ChatGPT Plus worth it?
Comparison of GPT-3.5 vs GPT-4 Models
Image: KnowTechie

Quick Answer: If you need quicker responses and better handling of complex tasks, ChatGPT Plus with GPT-4 is worth it. For casual use, the free version should be fine for most users.

Choosing ChatGPT 3.5 vs ChatGPT 4 should be guided by your own personal needs and requirements.

If you find the slower speed of ChatGPT 3.5 to be impacting your workload, it might be time to consider subscribing to ChatGPT Plus.

Each year artificial intelligence continues to evolve, constantly bringing with it new technologies, features, and ways to cut down your workload.

The big name in AI is ChatGPT, and their latest model, GPT 4, is part of a subscription service known as ChatGPT Plus. But is it worth it, and what exactly are you paying for with ChatGPT Plus?

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is a subscription plan offered by OpenAI that provides users with several benefits over the free tier:

  1. Access to GPT-4: Subscribers get to use the latest and most powerful version of ChatGPT, GPT-4. This model is known for its enhanced capabilities in terms of understanding and generating human-like text. More on that below.
  2. Reduced Downtime: Users experience less downtime, especially during peak times when the service might be overloaded.
  3. Faster Response Times: Subscribers benefit from quicker responses, making the interaction more seamless and efficient.
  4. Priority Access to New Features: Subscribers get early or exclusive access to new features and improvements.

The key differences between ChatGPT 3.5 vs ChatGPT 4

Image: KnowTechie

While at first glance ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatGPT 4 might seem much of the same thing, there are a fair few differences that might make the subscription model worth the investment for some people.

Architecture and capacity

ChatGPT 3.5, based on the GPT-3 architecture, was already an impressive AI model with its ability to understand and generate human-like text.

ChatGPT 4 however, has made incredible strides in improving the model, increasing the parameters from millions into the billions, which enhances the AI model’s understanding of your prompts, as well as offering much higher quality output.

Context Handling

One of the biggest and most notable improvements in ChatGPT 4 is its ability to handle longer and more complex content.

While ChatGPT 3.5 could manage a decent amount of context, its successor can maintain context over much longer conversations, leading to more accurate, and often more coherent and contextually appropriate responses.

For example, imagine you’re telling a long story to a friend. With ChatGPT 3.5, your friend might sometimes forget earlier parts of the story or mix up details. But with ChatGPT 4, it’s like your friend has a super memory and can keep track of everything you say.

A screenshot of a hypothetical ChatGPT interface with the logo and the prompt "How can I help you today?" alongside example tasks such as idea generation, explaining concepts, and writing an email. There are options to sign up or log in at the bottom left corner.
Image: KnowTechie

Training and Data

ChatGPT 4 features an updated training regime and a broader dataset that spans more topics and includes more recent information.

Thanks to this, ChatGPT 4 is capable of offering more accurate information based on a wider range of subjects when compared to ChatGPT 3.5.

ChatGPT-4 and ChatGPT-3.5, including their newer Turbo versions, have training data up until April 2023. This enables them to process prompts based on information available up to that date.

However, if you’re conducting product research on items released after April 2023, these models may lack the most recent information.

Problem-solving

If you’re a developer looking for AI assistance with coding, ChatGPT 4 might be the solution for you.

ChatGPT 4 performs better in specialized tasks such as coding, complex problem-solving, and in-depth analysis. This is largely due to the improved training, larger model size, and updated training techniques.

Is ChatGPT Plus worth it?

OpenAI Plus logo on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

ChatGPT Plus comes with some big upgrades over ChatGPT 3.5, but whether you need it really boils down to how you’ll be using the model.

If you just need help here and there with sentence structure, ChatGPT 3.5 will do the trick.

On the other hand, if you’re a heavy user or need to tackle more complex tasks, then ChatGPT Plus might be the better choice for you.

FeatureChatGPTChatGPT Plus
Model VersionGPT-3.5GPT-4 (with Turbo improvements)
PerformanceStandardEnhanced performance
Response SpeedStandardFaster response times
AvailabilityFreeSubscription-based ($20/month)
Access During Peak TimesMay experience delaysPriority access
Training Data Cut-offUp to April 2023Up to April 2023
Use CasesGeneral usage, basic assistanceIntensive use, complex tasks
Ideal ForCasual usersHeavy users, professionals

Other ChatGPT Plus benifets

Free vs Plus plan comparison for GPT.
Image: KnowTechie

ChatGPT Plus is a subscription-based service offered by OpenAI that provides users with several benefits over the free versions of ChatGPT. These benefits include.

Speed and Availability

ChatGPT Plus subscribers often experience much faster response times, as well as being given priority access to the service during peak times.

So ChatGPT 3.5 might have to wait in line to use the service, whereas ChatGPT Plus subscribers shouldn’t have to wait, even during peak hours.

Advanced features

ChatGPT Plus subscribers have access to the latest updates and features, generally before they are rolled out to the public, ensuring that they always get the best features possible.

Increased session lengths

ChatGPT Plus offers longer interaction sessions, which is particularly beneficial when engaging in complex tasks or tasks that require more extensive dialogue.

Conclusion

Comparison between GPT-3.5-turbo and GPT-4-turbo translations.
Image: OpenAI

For users who rely heavily on ChatGPT for tasks like research, content creation, or coding, the benefits of ChatGPT Plus can be a worthwhile investment.

The enhanced performance, especially in handling complex and lengthy tasks, can offer a huge boost in productivity and efficiency, helping you get tasks done quicker, and making it worth the price of the subscription.

