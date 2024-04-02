OpenAI makes ChatGPT’s free version available without login

The folks at OpenAI have decided to take ChatGPT’s ease of access up another notch. ChatGPT’s free version has ditched the need for an account and is now available to all users without a login.

OpenAI announced on Monday via its X (previously Twitter) account and company blog that people can now use the chatbot by going to the ChatGPT website. This change is being rolled out globally, but reaching everyone might take some time.

“It’s core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

“More than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly to learn something new, find creative inspiration, and get answers to their questions. Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign up.”

We’re rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI. https://t.co/juhjKfQaoD pic.twitter.com/TIVoX8KFDB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 1, 2024

For those unfamiliar with ChatGPT, we have a handy guide that explains it all: What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

Move over, Google Search; there’s a new competitor for hassle-free surfing

Image: Pexels

So, what does this mean for you?

Well, it’s now easier than ever to engage with this state-of-the-art language model. Seriously, try it out. You have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips, which will blow you away.

While this policy change might attract users who were previously hesitant to register an account, ChatGPT’s freedom still comes with its safety belt in the form of guided questions.

Although the details behind this decision weren’t disclosed, the news is loud and clear: OpenAI is basically saying, “Come on in, no tickets are required!”

Will other LLM providers follow suit?

This move indisputably breaks down barriers to entry for the curious consumer. There is no sign-up, agreement checkboxes, password anxiety, or privacy invasions—just instant interaction with high-grade AI.

But what does this mean for other larger platforms like Google Gemini and Facebook’s Llama, services that still require an account for similar services?

This could be the push they need to play their no-login card. Who knows, maybe it’s just the spark they need to take the plunge and finally open this to all.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this? Let us know below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news