Clean all your tech with this 4-pack of compressed air cans for just $12

It’s no secret; your gadgets and tech products are absolutely filthy. And if you’re looking to blast away all the grit and grime, Amazon has a four-pack of compressed gas dusters for just $12 right now. This four-pack normally sells for $20.

These compressed air cans are perfect for cleaning keyboards, gaming consoles, PC, and a whole lot more. In just a few seconds, you can blast away dust, lint, and any other contaminants from any hard-to-reach areas. And to mention, they’re fun to use either. Well, at least in our case.

Either way, $12 for a four-pack of compressed air cans is an absolute bargain and definitely something that shouldn’t’ be passed up. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

