Clean every nook and cranny of your house with this super-thin robot vacuum

We once reviewed a robot vacuum that was so big and bulky; it couldn’t vacuum everywhere we wanted it to. Mainly under furniture, which is where most dust and dander usually live. So if you have low-profile furniture in your home, most robot vacs are going to have a hard time cleaning under those areas.

If that’s the case, this robot vacuum from Lefant should be on top of your radar. Its super-thin design is made precisely for this reason. And to give you a reason to check it out, the company is hooking up KnowTechie readers with a special discount.

Usually $300, you can now get this highly-rated robot vac for just $179. No special promo code is needed. Just clip the $100 on-site coupon, and you’re good too. Pretty good, right?

So how thin is this vacuum? It measures 11 inches in diameter and 2.7 inches in height. This makes it one of the slimmest options we’ve seen out there. Having a small form factor enables it to access more narrow spaces, corners, and sofa blind corners, sweep more areas, and improve coverage.

Its strong suction power sucks up everything from pet hair, snack crumbs, and just about everything that makes its way on your floor. And its battery promises up to 200 minutes of cleaning without needing a charge. That’s pretty impressive.

Additional features include:

Alexa and Google Assistant capablities

4000PA suction power

Vacuuming zones

Anti-collision system Drop-sensing technology

Freemove 3.0 Technology

Mopping function

App control

All in all, for just under $179, this is a solid deal for a reliable robot vacuum. We typically share deals on these things all the time, but none have offered this much value and features at such a low price. This is definitely work checking out, folks.

If you plan on buying this, we suggest doing it sooner than later. Although Amazon has this vacuum discounted now, this price isn’t going to be around forever. Lefant tells us the discount will expire on December 28, so jump on this while you can. Click the button below for more info.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.