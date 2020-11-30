Clean up with this stellar Roborock E4 robovac deal, down to $189 for Cyber Monday

What’s better than not having to vacuum your own floors? Saving money in the process, with the Roborock E4 robovac, down to $189 from the usual price of $300. That’s a 37 percent discount on one of the best midrange robovacs on the market!

The Roborock E4 will power through all the dirt on your floors, with 2000Pa of suction, automatic carpet boost, and a 5,200 mAh battery that’ll keep it cleaning for longer, up to 200 minutes total between charges. It’s got Alexa voice control, or use the fully-featured Mi Home app to schedule cleanings, set suction strength, and more.

Oh, and if you add the optional mopping system and the E4 can tackle all the surfaces in your home.

