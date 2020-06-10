Cop these excellent Sony Bluetooth headphones today for just $45

If you’ve always wanted a set of primo Bluetooth headphones from Sony, look no further because your day is finally here. Today only, Woot is blowing out these Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth headphones at just $45. They normally sell for $130. That’s 65% in savings. Yea, not too shabby.

Made for today’s heavy-hitting bass lines and dropping beats, Extra Bass technology delivers powerful, clear bass sound where it’s hardest to find—in portable speakers and headphones. The result is a full, deep, resonating sound that’s perfect for EDM, Hip-Hop, and other music. So push the button, crank it up and let the bass drop. A four-hour charge gives you up to 30 hours of continuous playback—so you can keep on listening, track after track, mix after mix.

Not bad for just $45, right? If this sounds like your cup of tea, just note, you only have today to jump on this deal or whenever supplies run out. So if we were you, we’d be smashing that buy button right about now. For more details, click the button below.

