Deeply discounted Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is $400 off right now

Today, we’ve got an epic deal on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop. Originally priced at $1,599.99, you can now snag this futuristic home helper for just $1,199.99. Talk about the steal of the century!

Now, let’s get down to the nuts and bolts. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra isn’t just any cleaning device. This little dynamo does everything except take out the trash (maybe in the next model?).

With its all-in-one docking system, it washes, dries, and stores its mop, keeping it fresh and ready for action. Plus, it empties its own dust bag, which holds up to 7 weeks of dust.

$400 OFF Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,599.99 $1,199.99 The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop offers a comprehensive approach to home cleaning. It features a dual-brush system, VibraRise 2.0 mopping technology, and advanced AI tech for obstacle detection, making cleanliness a breeze. What We Like: Automatic self-cleaning: Washes, dries, and stores its mop automatically.

Obstacle avoidance: Uses 3D structured light and infrared image technology to avoid objects.

Obstacle avoidance: Uses 3D structured light and infrared image technology to avoid objects.

Voice control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts for convenient command execution.

Double brushes mean double cleaning power. And with a hefty 6000Pa suction, it’ll devour dust and debris from your floors with gusto. Whether you have hard floors or carpet, the Roborock S8 Pro has you covered.

But wait, there’s more! The VibraRise 2.0 mopping system gives you a wider cleaning zone, high-speed scrubbing, and consistent mopping pressure. Did you spill some soda? No problem.

Do you have some dried-on gunk? It’s a cinch for the Roborock S8 Pro. Just make sure to keep it hydrated with enough water for optimal mopping action.

Brushes and mops can lift up, lending their power to cleaner carpets and hard floors without leaving any uninvited spots. If you have thresholds, no need to fret—the mop and brush lift automatically to help the robot conquer them.

Got objects scattered on the floor? The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra navigates around obstacles with ease thanks to its 3D structured light and infrared image technology. Your robot even uses precise maps for a thorough, customized clean.

And how about some voice action? With the Roborock App and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts, command your Roborock S8 Pro any way you fancy. It’ll also offer helpful suggestions for setting No-Go zones.

Plus, this slick robot is energy-conscious. With a 4-hour fast charge and up to 180 minutes of runtime, it suits most homes. You can even schedule it to charge during off-peak times to save on power and cost.

So go on, put this superb cleaning machine to work for you and your floors. It’s the easiest decision you’ll make all day.

