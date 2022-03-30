News
Discord is down for people everywhere (updated)
No, it’s not just you.
UPDATE 3/30/2022 5:46 PM ET: Well, that was fast. According to the company’s status page, Discord is back up and all systems are now operational. The original story follows below.
No, it’s not you. The popular game chatting app, Discord, is having some issues and is down for users globally.
Around 5 PM this afternoon, users around the world began reporting issues with the app. As of 5:30 PM ET, more than 36,000 users reported having some sort of issues with the app on Downdetector.
According to Discord’s status page, the company is currently investigating the issue.
Users on Twitter are also reporting the outage, noting that the service is completely dead for them.
We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available, but presently, both are still down.
UPDATE 3/30/2022 5:48 PM ET: According to the company’s status page, Discord is back up and all systems are now operational.