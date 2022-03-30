Discord is down for people everywhere (updated)

UPDATE 3/30/2022 5:46 PM ET: Well, that was fast. According to the company’s status page, Discord is back up and all systems are now operational. The original story follows below.

No, it’s not you. The popular game chatting app, Discord, is having some issues and is down for users globally.

Around 5 PM this afternoon, users around the world began reporting issues with the app. As of 5:30 PM ET, more than 36,000 users reported having some sort of issues with the app on Downdetector.

According to Discord’s status page, the company is currently investigating the issue.

Users on Twitter are also reporting the outage, noting that the service is completely dead for them.

Sorry for the trouble! Our team is currently aware and investigating the situation; you'll be able to stay updated through our status page here: https://t.co/9RJ9l4DCtz — Discord (@discord) March 30, 2022

its never a bad time to touch grass! However we are investigating the current connection issues, please keep an eye on our status page for updates: https://t.co/6U5F5oVt9j — Discord (@discord) March 30, 2022

Yep our team is on it and we are current investigating the issue! Please check our status page for updates: https://t.co/6U5F5oVt9j — Discord (@discord) March 30, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available, but presently, both are still down.

